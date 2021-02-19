On second reading, city council unanimously approved an ordinance regarding Salida’s building code and property maintenance issues at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The ordinance will expand Salida’s legal options, when necessary, and streamline the appeals process. It also designates the Chaffee County Building Department as the city’s building code official, rather than the chief of police, resolving a contradiction in the intergovernmental agreement between the city and county.
Additionally, the ordinance will increase the maximum fines to $2,650, making it consistent with other municipal code violations.
Finally, the ordinance decriminalizes the rest of the applicable provisions in the city’s code by removing imprisonment as a penalty for violation.
No one spoke for or against the ordinance during the public hearing portion.
While looking at the building codes and intergovernmental agreement with the county at its Feb. 2 meeting, council also wanted to consider adopting newer energy codes and working with the county on them.
On Tuesday it took action on that front and council voted to support adopting either the 2018 or 2021 version of the international Energy Conservation Code and thereby urged the county to adopt the same.
Council also voted to recommend amendments to the intergovernmental agreement for building inspection services.
In new business, council voted 6-0 on a first reading to amend its municipal code regarding business licensing to make them consistent with state policies.
The amendments include deleting the requirement for a Colorado state sales tax license in the city’s short-term rental license applications. It also includes amending the renewal requirements for marijuana licenses to be compliant with state law, as well as resolve inconsistencies within the city’s current municipal code.
Finally, since Salida’s 2018 special election changed its city clerk from part-time elected position to a full-time appointed job, it will consider officially granting the city clerk duties relating to business licensing.
“This cleans up the code and makes it consistent,” said mayor P.T. Wood.
The consent agenda included awarding a sewer lining project, and awarding a bar screen replacement project at Salida’s wastewater treatment plant to the two low bidders.
Councilman Mike Pollock questioned why local company Moltz Construction wasn’t recommended for the project since Moltz’s bid was less than $13,000 more than the low bidder.
Public Works Director David Lady said Moltz was “certainly qualified,” and that he was just following the city’s policy for low bids and its 3 percent threshold for accepting a higher bid. Moltz’s bid was 8 percent higher than the $157,776 bid submitted by, and awarded to, Barnard Structures.
Council, however, decided to revisit the 3 percent policy at a future work session rather than make a one-time exception Tuesday.
The consent agenda also included memorandum of understandings with two organizations: Salida Area Parks, Open Space and Trails as well as Friends of Salida Skate Parks.
A contract with Recreation Engineering and Planning for planning and conceptual designs at the Salida Whitewater Park was also part of the consent agenda.
During reports, city attorney Geoff Wilson commented on the city and Lynda Travis reaching an agreement for $29,454, resulting in Travis’ case against the city being dismissed in district court. Travis was suing the city, claiming her superiors had discriminated against her and damaged her reputation.
“These cases can be a real money pit and this one avoided going that way,” Wilson said.
The city’s insurance company will pay Travis, not the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.