Alzheimer’s patients visit horses

Alzheimer’s volunteer Molly Bischoff and miniature horses from Mini-Blessings Farm in Buena Vista bring joy to  people with dementia and their caregivers.

 Courtesy photo:

Horses are known to have therapeutic effects on people, and folks with Alzheimer’s and related dementia are no exception.  Molly Bischoff, an Alzheimer’s Association volunteer, has found that bringing folks with dementia and their caregivers to visit miniature horses at Mini-Blessings Farm in Buena Vista can be helpful to both.

Starting April 12, from 1 to 2 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month, those with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia, caregivers and anyone interested are invited to Mini-Blessings to enjoy massages, conversation with a licensed therapist and amazing experiences with the horses.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.