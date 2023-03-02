Alzheimer’s patients visit horses

Horses are known to have therapeutic effects on people, and folks with Alzheimer’s and related dementia are no exception. Molly Bischoff, an Alzheimer’s Association volunteer, has found that bringing folks with dementia and their caregivers to visit miniature horses at Mini-Blessings Farm in Buena Vista can be helpful to both.
Starting April 12, from 1 to 2 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month, those with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia, caregivers and anyone interested are invited to Mini-Blessings to enjoy massages, conversation with a licensed therapist and amazing experiences with the horses.
“Caregivers get some respite while their loved ones have fun with the minis,” Bischoff said.
She has devoted her professional life to caring for at-risk adults with dementia, beginning when she was a 16-year-old high school student volunteering in a nursing home.
While many people tend to avoid family and friends who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, largely because they don’t know what to say or how to act, Bischoff is drawn to these individuals. Now serving as Chaffee County’s Aging Well coordinator and health navigator, she has spent 17 years managing nursing homes and retirement communities in Colorado and three other states and is committed to caring for people with dementia and changing the way people view them.
She offers the miniature horse program as a volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association, partnering with Mini-Blessings Farm to pair individuals with a diagnosis of dementia and their caregivers with a lovable miniature horse.
“People with dementia are still 100 percent a person,” she said, “and there will be many more as others succumb to this disease.
“No one grows up dreaming they want to live in a nursing home,” she said. “I want to change the way people perceive Alzheimer’s and give them tools to interact with their loved one. “
Not content with devoting her professional life to caring for at-risk adults with dementia, she has been involved with the Alzheimer’s Association for about 16 years, serving as a community educator, facilitating a support group, leading a team in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and volunteering for the association’s “The Longest Day” fundraiser.
“It’s so important to realize the impact volunteering has, particularly in the area of Alzheimer’s and dementia,” she said. “There’s so much sadness and joy. It fills the caregiver up even more than the person they’re caring for.”
As a volunteer she’s helped engage people with dementia and their caregivers in a wide range of activities from ping-pong and pool to yoga, but her favorite is the unique program involving the miniature horses.
A second Alzheimer’s support group meets at 2 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at A Church, 419 D St. in Salida. For more information email mbischoff@chaffeecounty.org.
