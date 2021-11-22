Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center reports three patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 and the hospital is at 72 percent capacity.
The latest hospitalization brings the month’s total to 11.
Total cases for November stand at 353 as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, nearly 100 cases over the previous month-long high of 258 set in December.
The two-week tally of cases was 216 with a positivity rate of 7.59 percent.
Of the county’s pandemic total of 2,219 cases of COVID-19, 219 have been breakthrough cases of those who previously were vaccinated and 13 were reinfections.
The majority of cases in the county have been among those who have not been vaccinated.
To help curb the recent rise in the number of cases, Chaffee County Public Health will conduct two vaccination bus events in early December.
Events will take place from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 4 in the parking lot at Railroad and Main streets in Buena Vista and from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 5 at Riverside Park in Salida.
Appointments for the vaccination bus events are not necessary.
Available services will include:
• Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson boosters and first and second vaccinations.
• Pfizer vaccinations for children ages 5-11.
• Flu shots for kids and adults.
Overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, flu season usually begins in October and peaks about February.
During the 2020-2021 flu season the number of hospitalizations due to influenza topped out at 34 across the state, the lowest number of cases recorded in a season.
By comparison, the prior flu season had 3,546 hospitalized flu cases reported.
A Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment report stated the decrease in influenza-like illness activity in 2020-2021 was likely impacted by pandemic-associated non-pharmaceutical interventions, such as masking, distancing and hand washing.
For information about COVID-19 testing or receiving a vaccination or booster at one of several locations around the county, visit chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.