All ticket sales for the Salida High School home basketball games on Thursday will be donated to the family of Alamosa athletic director Erik Melgoza, who recently died unexpectedly. Donations will also be accepted.
Salida athletic department assistant Cassie Luttrell said “He was a basketball coach for many years and impacted the lives of countless students and families. He will be greatly missed, but his impact will live on.”
