A proof evident/presumption great and a preliminary hearing for Dustin Ferguson were set for 1 p.m. March 17 in 12th District Court Wednesday in Saguache.
Ferguson, 35, faces first-degree murder charges in the death of Brian Taylor, 41, Feb. 23 at a home in Villa Grove.
Taylor was found unresponsive with stab wounds by law enforcement at the scene.
Ferguson’s attorney, John Hoag of the Alamosa Public Defender’s Office, told the court he had not yet received initial discovery in the case.
An order regarding publicity and law enforcement was put into place at the request of the defense.
Deputy District Attorney Kaeden Johns did not object to the request.
“We’re happy to follow rules of criminal procedure and professional conduct,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.