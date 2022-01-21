Salida Museum offers display featuring mountain town music

Salida has produced many talented musicians over the past 140-plus years, among them J.S. Ramey, a self-taught musician and composer whose work was known internationally.
The Salida Museum was pleased recently to receive a donation of some of Ramey’s sheet music from a former neighbor of his son, Jay Ramey.
J.S. Ramey died in 1934. His son, Jay, died in 1994.
Laurine Smith, daughter of Georgiana Smith and the late Maurice Smith, donated the music to the museum Jan. 6 on behalf of her mother, who also was well known in Salida for her musical contributions.
Georgiana Smith, now 92, performed some of Ramey’s music as a conductor and pianist. She was part of the Sweet Adelines of Salida, which is now an international organization of singers, and she directed The Noteables in Salida and was an officer of Salida Concerts Inc., which produced the Salida-Aspen Concert series.
“I grew up through high school living at 846 F St.,” Laurine said. “Jay Ramey, J.S. Ramey’s son, and his wife, Lova, a landscape artist, lived next door.”
Joy Jackson, archivist at Salida Regional Library, has a chapter on J.S. Ramey, “Salida’s Music Teacher,’ in her book “Retro Salida: Short Histories from the Archive.”
According to the book, Ramey was a self-taught virtuoso (piano, mandolin, guitar, violin and voice) who moved to Salida from Chicago and performed, taught and composed music plus serving on city council for 25 years. One of his songs, “The Skies Are Blue in Colorado,” was a strong contender to replace the state song.
Ramey family members, including J.S. and his wife, Mary, are buried in Fairview Cemetery.
The sheet music is on display at the museum. Winter hours are noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
