The newest addition to Chaffee County Fire Protection District’s fleet was officially presented Tuesday. The utility task vehicle is outfitted with a 60-gallon water tank, fire-retardant foam and a pump.
Friends of Chaffee County Fire Protection District Firefighters coordinated with Rotary Clubs of Buena Vista and Salida, as well as private donors, to make possible this acquisition.
“We managed to pick the hardest time in the world to fund raise, during COVID,” said president of Friends of CCFPD Firefighters Debbie Downey. “But we had tremendous community support. We had a lot of individual donations; homeowners associations donated, individual homeowners, property owners, businesses. It was a great across-the-board effort between community, business and private.”
The vehicle is expected to be very helpful delivering resources to areas difficult to access as Chaffee County begins a new dispersed fires/campfire patrol initiative, according to Downey.
Fire chief Robert Bertram confirmed that the county’s patrol initiative would be a major application of the new vehicle, saying, “If we get our prevention program going, our patrol program, we’ll have this out going around St. Elmo and so forth.”
Bertram fielded questions from rotary club members on the features and design of the vehicle. He said the unit was designed by a special unit of Polaris devoted specifically to military and firefighting vehicles.
Cecil Rhodes, president of Salida Sunrise Rotary, provided some details as to the incredible cooperation and coordination which took place during the fundraising.
He credited former president Gary Olson with the idea to solicit contributions from Salida Rotary and Buena Vista Rotary, in order to secure matching funds from the rotary district of central and southern Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.