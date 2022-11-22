“To the question ‘When do you think you’ll open?,’ which I’ve answered a lot in the past several weeks, the answer is this: We will open when we have enough snow to do so, and we don’t have enough snow at this moment,” Carol Novak, Monarch Mountain executive assistant, said.
“Burn some skis, flush some ice down the toilet, do the snow dance, whatever you do to appease Ullr and the snow gods, and we’ll let you know as soon as we know,” Novak said.
Monarch Mountain does not make any snow and currently does not have a deep enough base to open, “so it’s entirely up to Mother Nature,” Novak said. She said they will not be open this week, but snow is forecast for the first part of next week, and only time will tell.
In a blog he wrote last year, Randy Stroud, Monarch general manager, said they have been tracking openings and closings since the 1969-1970 season, making it 49 seasons so far. Monarch has opened 39 times in November and nine times in December.
Its earliest opening was Oct. 26, 1969, with 2019 being the second earliest on Nov. 1. The latest opening was Dec. 15. Last year Monarch opened Dec. 11.
Stroud said in his blog post, “I ran into some of our patrollers at one of our events the other day and they were beaming with excitement about the season even though we currently have basically no snow on the ground and it’s November 15th. They were giddy because, as they explained, when the snow comes later, it usually comes and then keeps coming, which sets the base better and provides for a better base throughout the season. When it comes early, like when we opened November 1st a few years ago, the storms tend to taper off until later and the minimal base gets destroyed over the initial weeks after opening, not so much by the skiers but by the groomers constantly chewing up the surface.”
Novak said that as soon as they make a decision to open, they will let the public know.
