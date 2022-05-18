Thirty eight high-school-aged boaters from across the state competed in the Rocky Mountain Championships place Saturday and Sunday on the Arkansas River in Chaffee County.
The event was hosted by the Dawson Canoe and Kayak Team in collaboration with Team Colorado Whitewater Racing.
Saturday featured the slalom race at the Salida Whitewater Park where contestants had to navigate their craft through a series of gates on their way to the finish.
The slalom was followed by the downriver classic race, a much lengthier race starting at the Stone Bridge boat launch and finishing in Salida.
The downriver sprint race concluded the competition Sunday morning at the Salida Whitewater Park where contestants simply raced a short distance to the finish line as quickly as possible.
Competitors competed in the race in a variety of different types of craft, including both one- and two-person canoes and kayaks. T.J. Alcala, event organizer, said, “It was such a joy to watch our athletes.”
For most students, it was their first time competing on whitewater and one of the largest competitions they faced. Typically, they only compete against other members of their respective teams. Alcala said the water level and weather for the event was good.
Many of the teams competing in the event plan to return for FIBArk, which takes place June 16-19. There they will compete in the U.S. Wildwater Junior Team Trials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.