The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County will host two virtual candidate forums, one at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 and the other at 6 p.m. Oct. 6.
The first forum will feature 11th Colorado Judicial District district attorney candidates Republican, Linda Stanley, and Democrat Kaitlin Turner.
The second forum will feature the four candidates for Chaffee County Commissioner: Dist. 2 independent candidate running unopposed Greg Felt; Dist. 1 candidates Democrat Keith Baker, Libertarian Bonnie Davis, and Republican Hannah Hannah.
The commissioner forum is a hybrid/virtual forum the League wrote in an email. The candidates will be socially distanced in the same room along with several members of the League who will manage the forum.
Parties running for the Colorado House District 60 seat, Democrat Lori Boydston, and Republican Ron Hanks, and the LWVCC were unable to find a date and time which would work for all parties.
Voters are welcome to watch and listen in real time or at a later time by going to a link lwvchaffeecounty.org within a few days of the initial airing. Questions for these forums will have been submitted in advance from a variety of interested Chaffee County sources. The questions will have been vetted for redundancy, relevance, and personal attacks.
Ballots for the Nov. 3 election will go out the week of Oct. 12.
Zoom meeting information is below.
Judicial Dist. 11 district attorney virtual candidate forum:
Meeting ID: 310 615 6617
Passcode: 220420
Chaffee County Commissioner hybrid/virtual candidate forum:
Meeting ID: 310 615 6617
Passcode: 220420
