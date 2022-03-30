Chaffee County Public Health announced Wednesday that in following with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention a fourth dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines as well as a fifth dose for individuals who are imunocompromised will be made available.
The fourth dose is being made to people who are older than 50 and had their third dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least four months ago.
Also a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are available for adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson and Johnson’s Janssen vaccine at least four months ago.
Vaccines are the safest, most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, and to help avoid the worst outcomes (severe illness, hospitalization and death) among those who do become infected CCPH wrote.
COVID-19 vaccines are free and Coloradans don’t need identification or insurance to get vaccinated. Coloradans are entitled to paid time off from their jobs to get vaccinated and recover from any side affects.
The following info about vaccinations was available as of press time. That information may change depending on the provider.
Vaccines are available at Chaffee County Public Health 9 a.m. to noon Fridays. Call 719-539-4510 to make an appointment.
The vaccine bus will be available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds during the Home and Garden Show;
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in Buena Vista at the parking lot on Main St and Railroad Ave.;
• 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. April 8 at Alpine Park in Salida; and
• 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. April 9 in Buena Vista at the parking lot on Main Street and Railroad Ave.
Boosters recommended for all ages 12 and older will be available at the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Outpatient Pharmacy from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are preferred, but walk ins are welcome.
Boosters are also available by appointment at Salida Pharmacy and Fountain, Buena Vista Drug, City Market in Buena Vista, Safeway in Salida. Log on to bit.ly/ChaffeeCOVIDVaccines for more information on these providers.
Valley Wide Health System in Buena Vista offers vaccines by appointment by calling 719-204-7491 and Walmart by appointment at 719-539-6614.
Chaffee County Public Health wrote that it has no plans at this time to host future mass vaccination clinics.
Appointments will be made at regularly scheduled immunization clinics which take place several days a week.
For testing information log on to bit.ly/ChaffeeCOVIDTesting.
For vaccination information log on to bit.ly/ChaffeeCOVIDVaccines.
For treatment information, log on to bit.ly/ChaffeeCOVIDTreatment.
For information on what to do if someone tests positive or is a close contact, log on to https://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus#positive.
Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.
