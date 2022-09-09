Patio Pancake to reopen

Andre Harris and his family are the new operators of Patio Pancake restaurant. From left are son Jaiden, 14, wife Vania and Andre.

 Photo by Arlene Shovald

Andre Harris is the new operator of Patio Pancake Place and hopes to reopen the popular decades-old Salida restaurant by Sept. 15.

“We’re keeping the staff that will stay and we’re hoping to eventually be open every day,” Harris said. “We’re searching for kitchen and service staff.”

