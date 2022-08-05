If there weren’t healthy trees on Monarch Mountain, the surrounding area would see a lot more fires, mudslides and polluted water. Monarch officials hope to prevent those catastrophes by cutting down dead trees destroyed by spruce beetles and planting new ones to help the forest regrow. 

A group of volunteers hiked up the mountain Tuesday to plant a mix of Engelmann spruce and lodgepole pine saplings. 

