If there weren’t healthy trees on Monarch Mountain, the surrounding area would see a lot more fires, mudslides and polluted water. Monarch officials hope to prevent those catastrophes by cutting down dead trees destroyed by spruce beetles and planting new ones to help the forest regrow.
A group of volunteers hiked up the mountain Tuesday to plant a mix of Engelmann spruce and lodgepole pine saplings.
Monarch collaborated with the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association on the project, and several volunteers were GARNA members, said Jessica Downing, GARNA Rec Adopters coordinator.
GARNA helped advertise the event through its newsletter and social media. Downing said she has a personal interest in helping Monarch with the project, because she loves skiing around trees.
The volunteers worked with 1,400 saplings donated by U.S. Forest Service silviculturist Alex Rudney. Rudney also supplied trees to Monarch two years ago when they last planted saplings. However, in 2020 only 600 saplings were planted, and only Monarch staff did the planting due to COVID-19 precautions. On Tuesday about 25 volunteers worked to reforest after the spruce beetles’ damage.
Spruce beetles are common in Colorado, and Scott Pressly, Monarch vice president of mountain operations, said they go after weak and older trees. The beetles get in under the bark and prevent the tree from getting nutrients, thereby killing the tree.
Downing said normally the beetles fall out of the trees and die, but because so many trees are growing close together now, the beetles don’t fall off as frequently, resulting in more living beetles and more dead trees.
A large section of dead trees means an area is prone to wildfires, Pressly said. After a wildfire, the soil is more likely to erode, leading to flash floods and pollution to the river.
It will take the saplings decades to grow tall enough to rival their neighbors. They will be covered in snow during colder months, protected and insulated beneath the paths of skiers and snowboarders for many winters before they are tall enough to pop out from the snow cover. The volunteers gave them a good chance to grow, planting the saplings in 10-inch holes 6 feet apart from other trees, providing them with shade and water. In a couple of weeks, the saplings will receive more water to ensure they adjust well.
