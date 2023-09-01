First Colorado Land Office celebrates its 50th anniversary this past month.
The company was started in August 1973 by husband and wife Kirk and Gerry Gibbs in the former Collegiate Peaks Bank building, also known as the “old stone house,” where their son Chris also worked with them.
In 1992 they sold the business to Larry Hughes, Donna Coupland and Mary Polk. Hughes became the sole owner in 1996, building the First Colorado Land Office building on U.S. 50 in 2003.
Jeff Post purchased the businesses in 2006.
“It was just time for me to move on to other things,” Hughes said in an interview with The Mountain Mail for the business's 40th anniversary in 2013. “We didn’t always know what we were doing, but I wouldn't have changed anything.”
In 2009 Post opened a satellite office at 202 N. F St., then a branch in Buena Vista in 2018.
“Over the last 10 years we have been blessed to be able to serve the region with professional real estate services,” Post said. “There has been a lot of fun growing relationships throughout the community, including relationships with Rocky Mountain Commercial Real Estate brokers. We have continued to cherish relationships with other real estate companies and professionals in the region. We want to thank the community for all the support.”
Some of the real estate services First Colorado Land Office has offered over the years include primary residences, commercial investments, business opportunities, land purchases, municipal contracts and ranch properties.
Laura Ostrom with First Colorado Land Office said the company will have a “community celebration to honor the gratitude they have for all of the years working with families that have been here for generations, and for the new members of the community that have just joined this area that everyone loves.
“We look forward to continuing this business for another 50 years, and beyond. The brokers that work for First Colorado Land Office will continue to seek education and experience so they are ready to help you with any of your real estate needs.”
