Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center released its annual auditor’s report and financial statements for last year, and its assets continued to increase from 2021 and 2020.
Tammy Rivera of Forvis Accounting reported a clean, unmodified opinion and said there were no material weaknesses or significant deficiencies in the report.
HRRMC reported $157,423,591 in total assets for 2022, up from $155,375,727 in 2021 and $139,443,495 in 2020.
Capital assets continued to be the largest net asset, at $56,057,246 in 2022, down from last year at $58,796,192 and $59,608,856 in 2020.
The second highest asset was investments, at $43,122,879 in 2022, $41,031,108 in 2021 and $29,536,335 in 2020.
The gross patient accounts receivable for 2022 is $47,311,210, with net of $18,428,169.
The audit listed HRRMC’s total liabilities, deferred inflows and net position at $157,423,591, up from 2021’s $155,375,727 and 2020’s $139,443,495.
HRRMC’s total operating revenue for 2022 was $122,807,396 and its total operating expenses were $110,386,457. For 2021, revenue was listed at $106,133,040 and expenses at $96,137,708, and in 2020 revenue was $87,412,593 and expenses were $85,219,128.
The audit reported the hospital’s increase in net position dropped from $17,040,594 in 2021 to $11,667,880 in 2022. In 2020 it was reported at $7,162,160.
