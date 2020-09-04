Despite a few rough starts and playing through some tough roughs, the Salida boys’ golf team was able to pull off a fifth place finish Wednesday at the Pueblo South 2020 Invitation at Elmwood Golf Club.
“They did really well,” coach Mike Coscarella said. “We struggled a little at the beginning. They had some really long roughs, which caused us some issues. The boys are really working on improving. They said after this match they are tired of finishing fifth.”
Freshman Ben Clayton stepped up his game, finishing 14th, knocking in an 86.
“Ben did really well, I’m really proud of him,” Coscarella said. “As a freshman he is destroying some of the older golfers he is playing against.”
Sophomore Aiden Hadley finished tied for 18th with a card of 88.
“Aiden started at plus eight in his first four holes, but he really fought back and picked it up at the end,” Coscarella said.
Sophomores Brandon Pursell tied for 24th with a 92 and Eric O’Conner finished with a 93 tied for 26th.
“This was a tough course, but these guys really continue to battle through,” Coscarella said. “I don’t think the kids realize just how well they are doing, for such a young team. They are just trying to be the best golfers they can be, and are playing against some much bigger schools and older players.”
Pueblo West won the tournament with a team score of 223, Swallows Charter Academy came in second with a 260 and Pueblo County took third with a 354.
All three top individual golfers were from Pueblo West; Noah Wagner and Toby Salinas tied for first with scores of 70, and Adam Whittlef took third with a 73.
The Spartans have a busy week next week, going back to the Pueblo Area for the Pueblo East Invitational at Walking Stick, then hosting the Butch Braswell tournament on Thursday.
They hit the links again Sept. 11 in Monte Vista and Sept. 14 for their next Tri-Peaks League tournament at the Pueblo Country Club.
“We’re very excited to host the Butch Braswell,” Coscarella said. “It’s always good to play at home.”
Coscarella said he will have all eight team members playing, and may have two new players who have never played much golf before out there as well.
He said Buena Vista will bring their whole team, and they are still lining up the other schools.
