SDCEA’s proposed changes spark member unrest

Sangre de Cristo Electric Association board Chair Joe Redetzke listens to comments from the meeting’s virtual attendees.

 

 Photo by Hannah Harn

The March 29 Sangre de Cristo Electric Association board meeting was well attended by members speaking against the board’s proposed rate plans. 

The rate restructuring is similar to changes proposed in January 2022. Many members say not only will the changes increase their monthly bill, but it will also deter solar customers from staying on the grid. 

