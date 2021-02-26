Free food is available at First Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, 7 Poncha Blvd., from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
Norma and Art Hulen are the coordinators of the project. Those wanting food are asked to drive into the parking lot where Norma will get information on how many are in the family.
“I’ll then go inside and with the help of Sharon Adcock and my husband, Art, we’ll fill the boxes with meat and other essentials and bring it to the vehicle,” Norma said. “In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, no one comes inside.”
Food comes from Care and Share Food Bank of Colorado Springs and is delivered on the first Wednesday of the month.
The Hulens took over coordination of the food pantry a year ago.
“We used to have a team of 10 or 11 people helping and those who needed food could come into the church once a month before COVID-19, but now food is available every week,” Norma said. “We have no income requirements. We just want to get the word out so people know this is available and they can come every week if they need to.”
For any questions, call the Hulens at 719-239-0406.
