Sales tax collection sees increase

Salida reported its sales tax collection for September, which saw an overall increase of 3.2 percent, with the city’s 3 percent sales tax revenue increasing by 0.9 percent while its share of the county sales tax had a 10.2 percent increase.
The city collected $900,103 from its 3 percent sales tax in September 2022, up from September 2021’s $892,468, a difference of $7,634 or 0.9 percent. The city budgeted to receive $937,481 in September, creating a budget variance of negative 4 percent, down $37,379.
From Salida’s share of the county tax, the city collected $334,557, up from $303,588 in September 2021’s revenue for a $30,969, or 10.2 percent, difference. That was up from the city’s budgeted amount of $327,419, a net difference of 2.2 percent, or $7,138.
In total, the city collected $1,234,660 in September 2022 and $1,196,056 in September 2021, a 3.2 percent increase, or $38,604. Overall the revenue was below the city’s budgeted amount of $1,264,900, a difference of negative $30,240 or negative 2.4 percent.
Looking at sales tax revenue year to date, Salida has collected $7,202,514 in its 3 percent sales tax, up from 2021’s $7,011,418, a difference of $191,096 or 2.7 percent. The city has budgeted $7,186,591 in 2022, creating a variance of $15,923 or 0.2 percent.
The shared county sales tax is also up for 2022: $2,620,739 this year compared to last year’s $2,438,342, a 7.5 percent or $182,397 difference. The city has budgeted $2,401,449 in collections from the county, which creates a variance of $219,290 or 9.1 percent.
In total, the city has collected $9,823,253 through September 2022, up from 2021 when it collected $9,449,760, a difference of $373,492 or 4.0 percent. The city budgeted $9,588,040 thus far for 2022, which is a budget variance of $235,213 or 2.5 percent.
