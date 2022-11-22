Sales tax collection sees increase

Salida reported its sales tax collection for September, which saw an overall increase of 3.2 percent, with the city’s 3 percent sales tax revenue increasing by 0.9 percent while its share of the county sales tax had a 10.2 percent increase.

The city collected $900,103 from its 3 percent sales tax in September 2022, up from September 2021’s $892,468, a difference of $7,634 or 0.9 percent. The city budgeted to receive $937,481 in September, creating a budget variance of negative 4 percent, down $37,379.

