Salida City Council is scheduled to hear five resolutions and one ordinance during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. today in the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.
Council will hear first reading and set a public hearing for Ordinance 2022-09, which woul repeal and replace Chapter 2, Article XVII of the Salida Municipal Code regarding civil emergencies. The ordinance is designed to update and improve the city’s response in emergency situations.
In a memo to the council, City Attorney Nina Williams stated, “At present, the Salida Municipal Code authorizes the declaration of an emergency in an impractically limited set of circumstances and provides sparse guidance with respect to the delineation of authority during the same. Specifically, the Code’s emergency management provisions are limited to situations where residents of the City are ‘threatened by general public unrest or riot, or by attack upon the State’ and do not contemplate other emergency situations such as natural disasters or pandemics.”
The new language to the code will set the following standards:
• Establish a broader range of emergency situations during which local emergencies can be declared.
• Allow the city administrator to declare and oversee local emergencies, unless council determines the mayor should take the lead.
• Set procedures for communication of emergency status to the public and appropriate state and county agencies.
• The emergency orders will take precedence over existing rules, if there is a conflict.
Council will consider Resolution 2022-23, adopting a multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan, updating the 2020 Disaster Mitigation Act.
It will also vote on Resolution 2022-24, amending the water and wastewater fee schedule regarding inclusionary housing requirements.
Resolution 2022-25, if approved, would consent to participation by the Chaffee Housing Authority in the Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, to provide insurance for the housing authority. CIRSA requires new members be sponsored by an existing member, which is what this resolution will approve.
Council will consider Resolution 2022-26, approving an intergovernmental agreement regarding fair contributions for public school sites. This agreement would require Salida, Buena Vista, Poncha Springs and Chaffee County, along with the Salida and Buena Vista school districts, to “pursue either land dedication or fees in a consistent manner across the county,” City Administrator Drew Nelson stated in a memo to council.
Resolution 2022-27 would approve the reservation agreement and master lease agreement between the city and Salida RV Resort for recreational vehicle spaces to be used for the “Open Doors” RV rental program.
Other items on the agenda include:
• A proclamation declaring June Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.
• A proclamation declaring June Colorado Bike to Work Month.
• A public hearing on an amplified sound permit for the City of Salida Movie Nights at Marvin Park from 9-11 p.m. on June 12, July 10 and Aug. 14.
• A funding request for the temporary Safe Outdoor Space by Bringing Everyone Together through the Crisis of Housing.
• A public hearing for a request from the Salida Crossings Planned Development for a timeline extension for submittal of building permit application for Building A.
