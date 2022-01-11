by Arlene Shovald
Special to the Mail
Former Salida residents Dea and Dan Maltby are back after a brief time in Phoenix, Arizona, and are the new managers of Caring & Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St. in Salida.
“We’re happy to be back,” Dea said. “My sister and I had Fabulous Finds and I had Upscale Resale in Salida. Dan and I moved my store to Phoenix in 2018, but unfortunately COVID-19 hit shortly after. We wanted to come back to a community where we felt safe and we still had our house in Salida, and here we are.”
They spent the last year getting reacclimated, and then the job offer to manage Caring & Sharing came up.
“I’ve been in the resale business so long and we both know so many people in the community that it was the perfect opportunity,” Dea said.
They started their new job Jan. 3 and are still in the process of getting ready for the new year, so the store was closed Monday and today. When it reopens, donations of smaller items and soft goods will still be accepted on the dock in the alley and furniture is accepted in the front.
“Caring & Sharing is a Christian ministry,” Dea said. “It’s grown over the years, and now the thrift store, resource center next door and the soup kitchen all come under the Caring & Sharing 501(c)(3) charitable umbrella. We want to help bridge the gap in the community, serving needs with a place to donate and knowing the donations are going to wonderful resources and people throughout the county. We also help churches in need when they run out of resources. The three operations are separate but all under the 501(c)(3) board.”
Bonnie McDonald, a “long-standing backbone” of Caring & Sharing, is back helping the Maltbys, and they are looking for a couple of full-time employees interested in being part of Caring & Sharing.
“Come spring we’ll be looking for more volunteers,” Dea said. “Anyone interested can stop by the front desk and leave their name and number.”
The Maltbys are planning a lot of changes in the future.
“We’re going to be running monthly specials with everything in the store half off one or two days a month,” Dea said. “We’re trying to expand the transparency of Caring & Sharing and what our outreach has done.”
