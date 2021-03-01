City council will hear market analysis report on outdoor soaking pools, discuss street lights and code enforcement changes at Salida’s work session Monday.
The city is considering installing outdoor soaking pools at the Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center. With assistance from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, the city retained BBC Research & Consulting to conduct a market analysis examining the potential impacts of the proposed investment.
BBC worked with city staff to analyze potential costs and revenues for the soaking pools and will present its findings at the meeting.
The total capital cost for the soaking pools is approximately $1.8 million and the city’s capital improvement plan currently has $960,000 set aside for the pools.
This would include building five pools of varying size and temperatures with outdoor showers and seating areas.
The city has more than 500 street lights. Currently, XCEL Energy owns and maintains the street, public parking lot and public park lights and the city spends approximately $90,000 on energy consumption billing for these lights each year.
According to public works director David Lady, adoption of lighting improvements and standards may offer an opportunity to partner with other organizations and technology developments.
Examples include possibly partnering light installations with 5G and taking into account dark sky initiatives.
Register to attend the meeting virtually at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8054749917914710285.
