Poncha Springs Board of Trustees will continue their discussion about and consideration of proposal requests for their parks planning program during their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at 333 Burnett Avenue.
They will start their meeting with a presentation from Becky Bey on a U.S. 50 corridor gran opportunity and writing proposal.
In new business the board will consider a building envelope/plat correction request for 1104 Little River Lane Lot 60, clarifying conflicting land use code ordinance 2023-15, and consider a future augmentation station easement and access agreement.
The board will vote on a resolution concerning a request from Quarry Station LLC to release lot 35 lot sales restriction in exchange for reinstating a lot sales restriction on lot 38.
Finally they will discuss their 2024 capital projects budget, consider a scheduled strategic planning discussion and look to fill committee/intergovernmental board vacancies.
To attend the meeting via Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83781063902. The meeting identification number is 837 8106 3802.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.