Salida City Council unanimously approved an ordinance Tuesday that repealed and replaced Chapter 2, Article XVII of the Salida Municipal Code, updating and clarifying the city’s response to emergency situations.
Councilwoman Jane Templeton was not in attendance.
In a memo to the council, City Attorney Nina Williams stated the new ordinance will do the following:
• Establish a broader range of emergency situations during which a local emergency can be declared.
• Provide that the city administrator may declare and oversee a local emergency, unless the city council determines the mayor should declare and oversee the same.
• Provide for procedures to communicate the declaration of emergency to the appropriate county and state emergency management officials as well as the public.
• Enumerate the specific actions available to the city administrator during a local emergency.
• Provide that emergency orders take precedence over existing rules where a conflict exists.
There was no public comment on the ordinance.
In new business, council unanimously passed a resolution adopting a historical survey plan, put together by Felsburg, Holt & Ullevig and Kristi Miniello of Miniello Consulting.
The city was awarded a $25,000 Certified Local Government grant by History Colorado on March 1, 2020, to create a historic survey plan for the entire city.
The plan will allow the city better grant and funding chances for more detailed surveys in the future.
During their work session before the regular session, council members discussed ballot questions the city may add to the November election.
They agreed to move forward with the question of selling the Salida Community Center to Salida Senior Citizens Inc., for the cost of $10, to be used in perpetuity by nonprofit organizations.
They also asked Williams to look at two questions on occupation taxes for short-term rentals.
The first question the council considered is raising the cost of short-term rental licenses to $5,000 a year.
Council member Justin Critelli said the costs would just be passed on to renters.
The council is also considering raising the per-night occupation lodging tax, on short-term rentals only, to $10.
The increased taxes would be used to fund affordable housing.
During the council members’ reports, several of them commented on the success of FIBArk, thanking city staff for their hard work.
Councilwoman Dominique Naccarato said she didn’t think the city did enough for Juneteenth, saying she had heard that a “person of the global majority” had been hassled during FIBArk.
Councilwoman Alisa Pappenfort said, “I’m really proud of the city for approving the Juneteenth holiday. You know, I think it’s really important. I can’t imagine it taking years for ‘my massa to let me learn I’m free.’ And that’s what we’re celebrating, that they actually, finally, found out they were free. They should have been free all along. And we need to keep working for freedom and equity for all of us. We’ve got a long way to go.”
