A fundraiser for the Tom Marcello Memorial Scholarship will be held from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 1 at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
Laura Marcello, Tom’s wife, worked with the Salida Fire Department to set this scholarship up in 2018, but said they faced some struggles during COVID-19.
The scholarship was originally aimed at high school students who were going to a structure fire academy, wildfire academy, emergency medical technician training or was pursuing a degree in one of these fields.
Laura said she decided to open the scholarship to someone of any age who meets the requirements, since Tom had been going back to school in his 40s, so “why shouldn’t anyone be eligible.”
“Tom was a wonderful man, very kind and generous,” Laura said. “He was always helping people. Before he became a fireman, he was a plumber by trade. The fire station needed a hot water heater, so he donated one and installed it for them. He was always willing to help anyone.”
The fundraiser will feature a silent auction, with donations from Murdoch’s Ranch Supply and Ace Hardware. There will also be 50-50 raffles, and live music.
Anyone is welcome to come by and drop their donation in the fireman’s boot at the event, drop it off at the Salida Fire Station, or mail it to the station care of Salida Professional Firefighters, 124 E. First St.
