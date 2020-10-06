Poncha Springs collected $42,540.04 in town sales tax and $57,750.84 as its portion of county sales tax for the month of July.
Town administrator Brian Berger said both amounts were up from last year’s July totals.
He said town sales tax was up over July 2019 by $14,854.03 and Poncha Spring’s portion of county tax was higher by $9,711.10 over 2019.
Berger said new businesses including Lagrees and True Value that were not in operation in July of 2019 continue to reflect in overall sales tax increases.
As with prior years, however, the impact from tourism on sales tax during summer months in Poncha Springs was no different than usual this year he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.