Salida is full of fun opportunities for youth during the summer months, many of which are free or inexpensive.
At Centennial Park, U.S. 50 at Holman Avenue, the new splash pad is up and running, as is the new bike pump track.
Starting June 21, Salida Parks and Recreation will host a mobile recess at Alpine Park, Fourth and F streets, every Wednesday, including yard games, a bouncy house, slacklines, cornhole and water features. It’s free, but guardians must stay with their kids.
The Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center offers guided tours between 1 and 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays throughout the summer, welcoming drop-in visits as well. Tours are $10 for adults, free for youth younger than 18; a $5 donation is suggested for drop-ins.
Guidestone Colorado, which operates the homestead, also offers a variety of kids’ garden- and farm-themed activities and camps. Costs range from $15 per family for one-hour sessions to $225 for three-day day camps. Scholarships are available. Visit https://guidestonecolorado.org/ for details.
The Ramps and Alleys Clubhouse at the skate shop, 645 E. U.S. 50, is also free for the public to use. It provides a space to “hang out, paint, play games and meet new friends” and has both indoor and outdoor skate areas. “We’re open all the time for kids to come and go as they please,” owner Stacy Falk said.
Salida Regional Library, 405 E St., hosts a summer reading program for ages 2-12 and teens, awarding prizes to kids who read a specified number of pages.
Upcoming library events include middle school bingo from 4-5:30 p.m. June 20 and a foam party for ages 2-12 at 1 p.m. June 26 on the library lawn.
Last year was the first year of the foam party and attracted about 100 people, library programmer Hannah Sites said. “It just makes bubbles all over the place.” Swimsuits are recommended.
Kiki Lathrop, Salida Boys & Girls Club branch director, said the club has a little bit of everything going on this summer. Its summer program opened May 30 and runs 8:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday,
An annual membership costs $100 but is discounted to $50 this month for the rest of the summer season, which ends July 28, then reopens Aug. 14. Financial assistance can be provided if needed, Lathrop added.
The club’s Robotics Week began Monday, where kids will build their own robots, then do battle with each other.
The club will host a Spa Day on June 19, including face masks, cucumbers and relaxation.
“If you can dream it, we can do it,” Lathrop said. “If the kids have something they really want to try to do, we do our best to help them achieve it.” The Battle Bot event and Spa Day were both ideas thought up by kids, she said.
June 20 will feature a drone event, where kids will learn about drones and become licensed to fly them.
As a part of Salida ArtWalk, the club will put on a “Great Park Extravaganza” June 23, which will involve a full day of visiting Salida’s iconic parks and scavenger hunts among other activities, Lathrop said.
The club will make and launch water-powered rockets on June 28-29. In addition to these full-day events, the Boys & Girls Club hosts Dungeons & Dragons Wednesdays and a teen night on the first and third Thursday of every month, the next being June 15.
Heading into July, Trout Unlimited will host the annual free kids’ fishing derby for ages 13 and younger on the Fourth of July at Frantz Lake. Registration begins at the lake at 8:30 a.m., followed by fishing from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. A hot dog lunch and sodas are provided and special prizes will be awarded. All contestants receive a souvenir T-shirt.
