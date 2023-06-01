As water flows on the Arkansas River increase from snowmelt, local officials are monitoring the effect on the Scout Wave structure in Salida Whitewater Park, which was completed last fall.

The goal of the Scout Wave construction was to create a river surfing wave at flows below 1,000 cubic feet per second. At flows below 900 cfs, the Scout Wave is a world-class surfing wave that has attracted users from around the state and country, according to a press release.

