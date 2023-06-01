As water flows on the Arkansas River increase from snowmelt, local officials are monitoring the effect on the Scout Wave structure in Salida Whitewater Park, which was completed last fall.
The goal of the Scout Wave construction was to create a river surfing wave at flows below 1,000 cubic feet per second. At flows below 900 cfs, the Scout Wave is a world-class surfing wave that has attracted users from around the state and country, according to a press release.
As flows in the Arkansas River increased last week, the Scout Wave began to change, the release reported. As is the case with all new river features, the Scout Wave was under close observation as the first runoff period approached.
City officials outlined the following timeline of recent events:
• When flows approached 1,000 cfs on May 16, the wave became a steeper hydraulic.
• The designers, City of Salida and the local contractor that built the structure began taking measures within 12 hours of identifying the change in character.
• Those measures included the placement of large sandbags “super sacks” to improve the character of the wave.
• Those measures are temporary and are intended to improve the character of the whitewater feature during spring runoff.
• As flows change the Scout Wave will continue to change.
• The design team and City of Salida are working on long-term solutions to address the conditions going forward.
Designers, the city and Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area are monitoring the feature to see how it reacts to increased flows and to assess the skill required to surf on or float through the hydraulic.
Information will be communicated to river users via social media, signage and other methods if deemed appropriate.
• River users should scout the feature prior to running through it and make their own determination about avoiding it or running through it based on their ability.
• Users can portage smaller vessels on the River Trail on river right.
• The feature can be avoided by taking out before it or putting in after it.
• Users can also take out on river right at the downtown boat ramp above the bridge or at the new boat ramp on river left below the bridge.
• Users can put in 2 miles below the feature at Salida East.
• Increased cfs will change all features in the river, and officials caution river users to increase safety measures during the runoff in all sections of the river.
