Chaffee County commissioners will hear two requests, one for a cell tower at The Meadows in Buena Vista and one for a major subdivision, during their regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Kelly Harrison of Kappa Consulting, representing Verizon Wireless, is proposing a 50-foot communication facility, designed as a silo, to help communications during large events.
Joe Cooper submitted a request for acceptance of a major subdivision application, a continuation from June 20 and July 11.
Both of these applications are currently under temporary moratorium by the county.
The commissioners will vote on a statement of opposition in a water case regarding an application by Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Parks and Wildlife Commission for water rights.
CPW and the commission want to put in a well field containing up to three groundwater wells to serve the operations at the Mount Ouray and Mount Shavano State Fish Units. The field would draw 1,500 gallons per minute cumulatively from the three wells.
Scott Wright, CPA, will present the county’s 2022 audit report before the commissioners vote on whether to accept it.
Commissioners will decide which commissioner will serve as the delegate to Colorado Counties Inc. and will consider a resolution appointing Katie Davis, Poncha Springs trustee, to the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau.
Commissioners will consider a marijuana license renewal application and a retail marijuana license renewal application for PG Grow II, LLC.
In the hearing consent agenda, where no testimony will be expected, the commissioners have been asked in two different cases to eliminate lot lines between two unplatted tracts, one for Eden Hall subdivision in Salida and the second for the Batchelder lot line elimination.
The consent agenda includes a resolution authorizing assignment of Chaffee County’s 2023 private activity bonds to Aurora Housing Authority/Weatherstone Apartments, per the commissioners’ discussion during the Aug. 7 work session.
