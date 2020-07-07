Salida Regional Library District completed what is the latest addition to the library building at 405 E St. and is opening for limited tours starting Wednesday.
New construction comes to about 2,500 square feet bringing the total usable space at the library to 6,500 square feet. Including basements, total square footage is 10,000.
Susan Mathews, library director said, “The addition means better access to our materials, more space for sitting and using resources and your own technology devices (once we can open back up as normal).”
She added that the addition also provides “a better/more functional children’s area and meeting spaces for library programs as well as non-profit community groups to access for free.”
Mathews led a walk-through of the library July 2.
A dedicated children’s library, three community program rooms, one larger meeting room that can accommodate about 45 people, additional basement storage and two ADA compliant bathrooms were added.
Mathews said the children’s library adds 864 square feet dedicated to kids, including an area for kids to use computers (separate from where adults use computers), storytime seating, separate sections for younger and older kids, and an outdoor area where children will be able to explore and learn about reading.
Community program rooms, named “Seuss, Austin, and Dickens,” will be able to accommodate 6-8 people at a time and will be available for non-profit use at no cost.
The larger meeting room, named Tolkein, will accommodate 45 people, has a kitchenette and will have a video projector for presentations.
On the backside of the building off the alley, are four new parking spaces including one handicap space. Handicap access is available off the backside of the structure.
Mathews said the addition freed space in the 1997 addition and in the original structure built in 1907.
Two offices, one for the director, the other for technology, were moved to the southeast side of the 1997 addition.
Looking north from the two offices is a renovated area where technology is being housed with a dozen computers in the center and DVDs and CDs on the other three walls. Audiobooks are in the area where DVDs had previously been housed.
Past the foyer on the front of the old section of the library is the front desk, freshly remodeled, and a hallway that leads to the 2020 addition which leads off to the south. A door can be closed when staff members are not able to watch the area.
In entering the building from 4th St., down the stairs to the right, in what used to be a meeting area, are reference and Colorado History sections, magazines and periodicals.
Up the stairs from the front desk things have largely remained the same but with an area where teens can peruse fiction sitting by a window.
On a early tour of the addition, Mathews pointed to a framed section of exposed brick upstairs. During demolition of the structure next door, part of the front porch of the old house hit and cracked the library building wall.
After receiving advice from the state historical society, Mathews said a decision was made to fix the wall with old brick that was found in the basement and to frame the existing details with a history about the construction of the building written below it.
Architect for the addition and remodel was Ratio Architects (formerly Humphries Poli Architects of Denver). H.W. Houston of Pueblo served as general contractor.
Mathews said currently the library employs four full-time and about 13 part-time, depending on the season.
Budget for the project she said was $1.7 million. It came in over budget at $1.9 million largely because of unexpected shoring that had to be done to protect the house next door, which cost $130,000.
The library district, Mathews said, annually collects about $920,000 from a 3.503 mill levy, finds about $10,000-$15,000 in grants per year, receives about $10,000 in donations and makes about $5,000 annually from book sales.
Annual operating costs for the library are about $940,000.
Library tours begin Wednesday and will continue through Friday. Tours begin at 10 a.m. and repeat at 10:30 and 11 a.m. Afternoon tours start at 2 p.m. and continue on each half hour through 5 p.m.
Library staff are taking care to prevent COVID-19 so registration to take a tour is required – tours will be limited to 6 people at a time. Masks are also required and the library will not allow anyone to hang out after tours.
“We are extremely thankful to the community for its support,” Mathews said, “and excited for the community to see our hard work come to fruition and have the opportunity to use our facilities again.”
