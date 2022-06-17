The Salida school board discussed the issue of school safety during its Tuesday meeting.
The discussion focused on the school resource officer program and inroads the district and local law enforcement are making to be more cooperative in their efforts to keep Salida students safe at school.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson, Cmdr. Rob Martellaro and Salida City Administrator Drew Nelson were there to weigh in and answer questions from the board.
Also attending was new Salida High School Principal Jesse Hull, who brought his experience as principal at Manitou Springs High School to the table.
Much of the discussion revolved around the purpose of a school resource officer and how that job plays into interaction with students at all ages, but mostly the teen years.
New laws require schools and police departments to jointly manage the position, which was mainly administered by law enforcement in the past.
School safety, and the SRO’s role in keeping school campuses safe was also discussed.
The district and SPD are in the midst of developing a new memorandum of understanding that includes both aspects of police involvement at the schools.
All parties agreed the most important aspect of the memorandum is communication among the district, law enforcement, students and parents.
Those issues and other beginning-of-the-year items will be the subject of a listening session to take place before the board reconvenes for its August day-long retreat session.
The board also intends to hold smaller listening events throughout the year.
The board approved changing the position of director of academic affairs to a 12-month, 240-day position, and the position will be renamed assistant superintendent.
Superintendent David Blackburn said the change needed to be made to address the administrative needs of the district, but many of the academic affairs responsibilities will remain the same.
The school board approved the budget and appropriated funds for the 2022-2023 school year.
A vacancy created by the June departure of at-large board member Jeannie Peters was also approved for announcement to the public.
