A holiday family dinner doesn’t have to be with one’s birth family, as the Partnership for Community Action aimed to show with its annual free Queer Community Potluck Saturday at Salida United Methodist Church.

Organizers said the potluck dinner was open to all ages and demographics, while free of alcohol, substances and hate. Organizer Mark Monroe said the event is about bringing people together in a safe, inclusive place to enjoy the community and good food. “Salidans like to cook,” he said. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.