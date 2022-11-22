A holiday family dinner doesn’t have to be with one’s birth family, as the Partnership for Community Action aimed to show with its annual free Queer Community Potluck Saturday at Salida United Methodist Church.
Organizers said the potluck dinner was open to all ages and demographics, while free of alcohol, substances and hate. Organizer Mark Monroe said the event is about bringing people together in a safe, inclusive place to enjoy the community and good food. “Salidans like to cook,” he said.
Now in its second year, the event was conceived by Monroe’s partner and co-organizer, Jimmy Sellars. The idea came about because the couple likes to host potlucks every month.
Since November is the season of giving thanks and gathering with family, the Queer Community Potluck offers LGBTQ+ individuals a chosen family dinner, as for many their birth family might not be affirming or available, Monroe said. The event is a way for the LGBTQ+ community to have the holiday experience with people they care about, or new people they might meet and connect with.
In addition to food and good company, pipe cleaners and flags were put on every table for attendees to play with, which children at the event especially enjoyed.
“Everyone comes in with their guard down,” Elisia Parham of Cleveland, Ohio, said. She noted that there is sometimes division in the queer community that can be difficult to navigate as a person of color, but this space brings a sense of community.
“We hope to build connection, community and safety,” Monroe said. “It’s important to us that our friends feel they can be who they are.” The Queer Community Potluck, he said, is also a way to say thank you to their friends who have supported them throughout the year.
Not much has changed since last year, Sellars said, but he thinks the biggest change would be more people comfortable with coming out. Additionally, he said he noticed more straight allies at this year’s event.
