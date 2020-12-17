Barb Lutz, vice president of human resources at Heart of the Rockies Regional medical Center, presented results of the hospital’s employee engagement survey.
Overall engagement at the hospital scored a 4.1 out of a possible 5 points.
Lutz’s presentation at Tuesday’s meeting was her final report to the Salida Hospital District Board of Directors, as she retires.
Julio Nuñez will take over that position and is in the process of training with Lutz.
Lutz’s report focused on the employee engagement survey.
Leslie Fagerberg, vice president of financial services, presented the November budget, saying,“we’re almost done with this most unusual year.”
She said the hospital is sitting with an increase in net position of $6,006,103 or about $875,000 above budget, however, non-operating income was 4,030,126 which came predominantly from CARES Act funding, which affected the net increase.
Fagerberg said total operating revenues were significantly under budget because of “the year we’ve been through.
The hospital has made its margin on its bond covenants as of November.
Fagerberg said she had spoken to MBH Settlement Group, the hospital’s note holder earlier in the week and based on the October financials they are “pleased to know that we are surviving as a community and, of course, happy to see our financial improvement.
Board president Debbie Farrell, presented the board’s strategic goals to be considered along with operational goals for the hospital district.
Those goals were discussed among board members at a special meeting Friday.
Farrell said many of the board’s goals were already in the CEO’s strategic plan. Board goals included:
• Expand telemedical services
• Look at pricing policy for fairness and to address affordability. That would include looking at cash pricing for some services for those whose insurance deductible may be high.
• Determine which practices are contributing to the hospital’s profitablility and which are provided as a community service.
• Take a look at existing facilities, especially the hospital building and assess all areas expected to require upgrades, substantial maintenance or replacement along with a timeline of when to expect those expenditures.
• Continue to focus on improving consumer relations with patients with a focus on scheduling and billing.
• Maintain a focus on coordinating with Solvista Health and any other relevant community organizations to improve access to behavioral health treatment for district residents.
• Comprehensive review looking at management succession planning including the positions of CEO, vice president of provider services, vice president of patient services, vice president of human resources, information services manager, vice president of finance, and identify current staff members who could step in and fill a management vacancy.
• Information Technology security.
• Maintain a focus on financial health.
In other business the board approved:
• A change in emergency room delineation of privileges to include fluoroscopy to improve alignments of fractures, especially wrist fractures.
• Approved the revised 2020 budget resolutions with updated values from taxing authorities including adoption of the budget, appropriation of sums of money and the setting of mill levy.
• Approved the consent agenda including capital purchase requests.
• Approved board policies with revisions, including the board governing style policy, board mission policy and board operational policy.
The board then adjourned to discuss ongoing professional practice evaluation for physician assistance and nurse practitioners, risk management and grievance reports, real property negotiations and provider agreements.
