The Angel of Shavano Recycling center will be closed until Thursday while Salida Public Works and the Parks and Recreation department continue improvements on Holman Avenue and in Centennial Park.
People are encouraged to hold on to their recycling or visit the recycling site in Poncha Springs.
The temporary closure will help the city improve access to the Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center by increasing parking, increasing ADA accessibility, paving the access road behind the aquatic center and paving and adding parking behind the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce’s building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.