Buena Vista native Blake Bennetts was appointed to the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association board of directors on June 29.
Bennetts will represent consumer-members in Buena Vista on the board, a seat vacated by the resignation of Dave Volpe in April, a press release stated.
After graduating from Buena Vista High School, Bennetts obtained his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, with an emphasis in water resources, from Colorado State University. He worked for a civil dam construction company for 10 years as a project manager and currently works for ACA Products in Buena Vista as sales and development manager.
“I hope to bring a long-term, local, perspective to the board, along with my project management skills. I am excited to learn from the current directors, help create more transparency and improve the morale within SDCEA and all co-op members. It is more important than ever to work together as a rural community,” Bennetts said.
Per Sangre de Cristo policy, if a director resigns more than eight months before the end of their term, the selection of a new director must be carried out within three regular board meetings.
Ultimately, four candidates submitted letters of interest and candidate disclosure and bio forms. The search committee interviewed the candidates in June.
After the interviews, the committee unanimously recommended Bennetts to the full board for approval, and the board unanimously approved the appointment.
Bennetts will take his seat at the board’s July 27 meeting. Recently-elected board members Sandra Attebery and Nick Hellbusch were seated at the June 29 meeting.
