Salida City Council unanimously passed two resolutions approving intergovernmental agreements involving the Salida Police Department during a regular meeting Tuesday.
The first agreement between the city and Salida School District R-32-J approved a school resource officer from SPD to work in the schools this year.
Police Chief Russ Johnson said the city has had various agreements with the school district starting in 2017, with the two entities splitting the cost. In 2019 the intergovernmental agreement was amended to include a second SRO, with the city paying for one and the school covering the salary of the second. During COVID-19, with reduced staffing, the school district went back to one SRO, with the city paying their salary.
The current agreement is about the same as the 2022 agreement, Johnson said, where the city is still funding the officer. Johnson said he’d like to talk to the school district about splitting the cost again next year.
“We are in a good spot,” Johnson said. “The officer has committed to working as an SRO for five years, which is great. Previously they switched every two years, so just when they were figuring it out.
“During the summer, the officer works as a detective and helps a lot with juveniles, which she gets to know over the summer.”
The second resolution approved an intergovernmental agreement involving the city, the county and Buena Vista regarding the Chaffee County Combined Tactical Team, made up of officers from the Buena Vista Police Department, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and SPD.
Johnson said that over the years SPD has been involved in numerous Special Weapons and Tactics teams, before the CCCT team was created in 2017.
He said the team is called out for “stressful calls that ordinary officers may not be trained to handle.” The team is also trained to deal with negotiations if necessary, such as hostage situations.
When not serving on the team, officers serve as regular street cops and supervisors, Johnson said.
In the consent agenda, the council approved the final settlements for the 2023 asphalt maintenance program and 2023 concrete maintenance projects.
The asphalt project was awarded to Pavement Maintenance Services with a budget for $357,000. The final project cost was $361,043.
The concrete project was awarded to Jarcco Construction Inc. with a budget of $350,892.09, which Jarcco met.
The council issued a proclamation declaring Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 as National Hispanic Heritage Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.