This month’s Creative Mixer will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the Paquette Gallery at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Attendees can enjoy art from the latest gallery exhibit while listening to music provided by local pianist, Joan Lobeck.
Representatives from local creative endeavors are invited to get up on the “soapbox” and promote their news.
