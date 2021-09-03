Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center is seeking applicants for its inaugural Certified Medical Assistant Trainee Program.
The program consists of an eight-week, on-the-job training that prepares students to become a CMA and take the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant exam through the National Healthcareer Association, a press release stated.
HRRMC hires and pays students accepted into the program while they complete their training.
Opportunities for added financial benefits to the student include sign-on and completion bonuses, full employee benefits and potential for HRRMC to cover 100 percent of the student’s tuition costs.
The program is time-intensive and requires a commitment of 30 to 60 hours per week, consisting of a combination of hands-on experience in the clinic from HRRMC registered nurses and medical staff and online education courses taught through the U.S. Careers Institute.
CMAs perform both clinical and administrative support. Responsibilities may include assisting in examinations and procedures, coding/billing insurance forms, patient education and performing or arranging a variety of medical tests.
For more information and to apply, visit hrrmc.com/careers and click on the “Certified Medical Assistant Trainee Program” tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.