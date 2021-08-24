Skateboarders, bikers, roller skaters, kids on scooters and several hundred supporters all turned out Saturday to help dedicate Salida’s new skateboard park.
The 14,000-square-foot monolith at Centennial Park off U.S. 50 at Holman Avenue features three areas – two for those just getting started in the sport and a deep bowl for more advanced users.
Saturday’s festivities marked the culmination of three years of effort that started with a mere idea but resulted in an $850,000 project that will be used for decades to come.
“Holy cow!” said Salida Mayor P.T. Wood. “I didn’t realize there were so many skateboarders, scooters and bikers in town. It’s a bit overwhelming.”
Plans started three years ago, he said, and turned to construction in late fall 2020, with the result nine months later.
He hinted at other features to come, noting the “transformation” of Centennial Park in future months.
The city was the main contributor to the project, putting up $450,000 to make the park happen, as well as agreeing to locate the facility at Centennial.
Great Outdoors Colorado contributed $300,000 toward the project. Other donors included Friends of Salida Skatepark, $25,000, and The Tony Hawk Foundation, $10,000
Councilman Dan Shore said, “It’s pretty amazing to see so many kids here today. It will be really interesting to see how it plays out in usage.”
As skateparks go, Kevin Lane, of Houston, Texas, who supervised construction of the park for Grindline, of Seattle, Washington, a nationwide skatepark contractor, said Salida’s new facility is about medium size. But he added, “Anything over 10,000 square feet is a pretty good size.”
The park, he said, “will help attract and inspire the next generation of skateboarders.”
He said what he found unique was the wide community support for the project. The support, he added, “was something special.
“That’s the most unique thing about Salida.”
Amy Reed of Salida, who helped spearhead the project, said of the opening, “This is amazing. I’m trying not to cry. It’s a moment we’ve been waiting for.”
About a thousand people turned out, with about a third of those youngsters – and some not so young – with a board, bike, scooter or on skates, taking turns at trying out Salida’s newest and just-opened recreational feature.
