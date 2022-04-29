Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze announced Thursday that unincorporated Chaffee County will move to Stage 1 fire restrictions at 6 a.m. today, due to dry conditions and a long-range forecast of little to no moisture and persistent gusty winds.
Stage 1 fire restrictions prohibit building, maintaining or attending any open fire, Spezze wrote in a press release.
The following items are excluded from Stage 1 fire restrictions and are still allowed.
• Campfires within a permanent constructed ring or fire grate, 3 feet in diameter maximum, in a developed public campground, public picnic ground, commercial campground or on private property. An example of a permanently constructed ring would be a cement ring that is not movable. Rocks lining a fire pit are not considered permanent and therefore in violation.
• LP gas or liquid fueled stoves that allow the operator to turn the appliance on or off.
• Fireplaces within enclosed buildings equipped with fire screens on the flue.
• Charcoal grill fires at private residences.
This fire ban also prohibits burning of debris piles, slash piles, ditches and agricultural lands.
The fire ban applies to all unincorporated areas within Chaffee County but does not include the incorporated municipalities of Salida and Poncha Springs.
The Stage 1 fire restriction does include the incorporated town of Buena Vista. Because Chaffee Fire now provides fire services to the town, Chaffee County fire restrictions will be applicable to Buena Vista.
The county fire restriction does not include any federal land under U.S. Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management jurisdiction. However, all BLM lands in Chaffee County are already under Stage 1 fire restrictions. USFS lands have no restrictions at this time.
