Storm cleanup done

After approximately 18 inches of heavy, wet snow fell on Salida in the second week of September, broken branches were everywhere around town.
The City of Salida helped its residents, picking up the down branches and limbs, chipping them and piling the mulch at Marvin Park, near the Tee-ball field, where people can now pick up a free load if they want.
“We have received a lot of positive response from citizens,” David Lady, Salida’s public works director said. “Approaching the clean-up in this manner allowed properties to get cleaned up efficiently and cost effectively in hopes that the community will look better as a result. Most people appreciate that the Public Works and Park and Recreation staff are able to mobilize to unique situations such as this.”
Cleaning up the branches and limbs, however, was no small task.
“The past storm appeared to have a significantly greater impact than any other storm in the past 5 years,” Lady said. “Historically, there have been a number of May storms causing significant tree damage after the trees have leafed out.”.
He said areas with older Siberian elms, green ash and silver maples had the most tree damage, resulting in more slash.
Lady also said there was an average of 5-10 limb piles per block that got picked up.
The abundance of work required more than just city staff to complete.
“The city has annual arborist agreements with Terra Firma Forestry as well as Johnny Apple Tree Service,” Lady said. “These companies helped with chipping and dealing with immediate pruning needs to trees in parks and public right-of-ways. Additional limb hauling assistance was provided by Avalanche Excavating.”
He estimated city staff collected approximately 100 loads, contractors picked up 100 loads and the chipper truck was filled up another 50 times.
“Staff utilized GIS mapping to organize clean-up efforts and define work zones for different crews,” Lady said. “It took approximately two weeks to cover the entire town and it’s estimated that over 1,000 hours of staff and contractor time have gone into the effort.”
He estimated the total cost of the cleanup and pruning was between $30,000 and $40,000, noting the city’s parks and rec department has additional work being done at park facilities.
However, if people have some branches that didn’t get picked, they’ll have to find a different way to dispose of them, like taking them to the landfill.
People have also been taking advantage of the free mulch, and some have signaled they’ll take any mulch that is left over.
“The mulch has been depleting fairly quickly from citizens hauling off a load at a time,” Lady said. “Individuals providing composting programs have expressed an interest in obtaining any remaining mulch that is not picked up.”
If people want to replace a severely damaged tree, or just plant a new one, Lady recommended Salida’s adopt-a-tree program.
“Salida’s Adopt-a-Tree program is a great way to obtain a quality, professionally-planted tree at a low cost to the property owner,” Lady said. “The city has a desire to maintain a healthy tree canopy throughout the city. Picking the right variety of tree and providing routine maintenance helps with the longevity of the tree.”
More information on the program can be found at cityofsalida.com/boards-commissions/tree-board/adopt-a-tree-program/.
