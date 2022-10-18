Dyslexia Dash – Osness finishes first in inaugural run

Sixty-one runners competed Saturday in Arkansas Valley Advocates for Dyslexia’s first fundraising event, the Dyslexia Dash, a 5K run starting at Longfellow Elementary School.
Salida High School sophomore Ryan Osness finished first with a time of 22 minutes, 55 seconds, followed by Salida Middle School student Joaquin Wilcox (21:05) and senior Quinn Smith (21:15).
The run, which was open to all ages and cost $25 to participate, aimed to raise awareness and money to help the organization create a scholarship to assist dyslexic individuals with the financial costs of evaluations, tutoring and adaptive technologies.
Anyone who wishes to seek financial support for their dyslexia can contact ARVAD through the Chaffee County Community Foundation.
April Holdinghaus, organization president and event organizer, works at Longfellow Elementary School as a Title I reading specialist who works with any kids who need extra reading support. Holdinghaus’ dad had dyslexia, and she herself struggled with reading as a child.
People with dyslexia are often creative, with great spatial and social-emotional skills, but they can’t always express their strengths because dyslexia holds them back, Holdinghaus said. “I think there’s a lot of power in knowing you have dyslexia. It helps you understand what’s happening in your brain,” she said.
Holdinghaus said she wanted to start ARVAD because she saw people who struggled with reading and spelling but didn’t have the financial resources to seek help and accommodations for technology such as reader pens or speech-to-text equipment. “The more I learned, the more I could see there was a missing piece,” she said.
“People with dyslexia can become proficient readers,” said Michelle Martin, founder of the business Growing Our Readers, who helped with the event. People who struggle with dyslexia should try to get intervention as soon as possible, she said.
In her experience as a kindergarten teacher, she said about one in five kids struggle with dyslexia. “I couldn’t figure out how to get kids to learn (to read), because I always had five or six kids who just couldn’t,” Martin said.
A lot of people think dyslexia involves reading backwards or that it only includes reading, but that isn’t the case, Martin said, and it can include issues with spelling as well.
Holdinghaus said she hopes the Dyslexia Dash will become an annual event for October, as October is National Dyslexia Awareness Month.
Arkansas Valley Advocates for Dyslexia’s next steps will include setting up an application process for financial aid.
