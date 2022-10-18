Dyslexia Dash – Osness finishes first in inaugural run

Runners take off Saturday in the inaugural 5K Dyslexia Dash through town. Leading the way are, from left, Lincoln Baxter, Asher Wilcox, Ryan Osness, Quinn Smith, Joaquin Wilcox and Sam Jones. The run was a fundraiser for Arkansas Valley Advocates for Dyslexia.

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

Sixty-one runners competed Saturday in Arkansas Valley Advocates for Dyslexia’s first fundraising event, the Dyslexia Dash, a 5K run starting at Longfellow Elementary School. 

Salida High School sophomore Ryan Osness finished first with a time of 22 minutes, 55 seconds, followed by Salida Middle School student Joaquin Wilcox (21:05) and senior Quinn Smith (21:15).

