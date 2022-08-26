Lily Egbert, Max place sixth at 4-H dog competition in Pueblo

4-H animal competitions aren’t just for people who have farms, said Lily Egbert, 13, of Salida.
Egbert represented Chaffee County at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo this past weekend in the 4-H Dog Rally competition, placing sixth among 29 competitors. Her 8-year-old rescue dog, Max, is a blue heeler/border collie mix.
She got Max seven years ago from Ark-Valley Humane Society in Buena Vista. Max had been found a stray, and the Egberts do not know much about his past.
As a rescue dog, Max has had some hurdles to overcome – aggression toward other dogs and difficulty in cars, to name a couple. However, with a lot of training and positive reinforcement from the Egbert family, Lily in particular, he has made great improvements. She thinks being in the State Fair competition really helped him.
Egbert has participated in 4-H Club since she was 6 years old and is now the president of the club Paw Prints alongside dog training coach and club leader Nancy Roberts. As part of her position, she leads Paw Prints meetings once a month.
Each year as the Chaffee County Fair approaches, dogs are trained as a group twice a week at the meetings. There were four dogs and four kids training at the meetings this year, and the arena was much smaller than the one at the State Fair, Egbert said.
Egbert had been to a couple of Chaffee County Fairs before with Max but had never been competitive, she said. Her trainer had told her she had a shot at the state level and it would be a good experience. She practiced with Max every day for a year to prepare for the competition.
Egbert was one of the only kids from Chaffee County at the event, and most other competitors were from bigger towns. “People from smaller towns can do well,” she said.
Egbert said she feels dog competitions, or training in general, help people become closer with their pets and thinks more people should try them.
“For our strategy, we came in super early in the morning and brought lots of sausage to keep his attention on me before I went in the ring,” she said, adding that Max didn’t know that she no longer had the treats on her while they were in the ring.
The most difficult part of the competition, Egbert said, was when Max would sometimes bark at other dogs or tug on the leash. If Max is able to pay a little better attention in the future, she thinks they will have a good chance of winning in upcoming years.
