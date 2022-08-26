Lily Egbert, Max place sixth at 4-H dog competition in Pueblo

Lily Egbert, 13, of Salida stands with her 8-year-old dog, Max, a blue heeler/border collie mix, at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. Egbert represented Chaffee County at the State Fair Dog Trials and placed sixth among 29 competitors.

 Courtesy photo

4-H animal competitions aren’t just for people who have farms, said Lily Egbert, 13, of Salida.

Egbert represented Chaffee County at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo this past weekend in the 4-H Dog Rally competition, placing sixth among 29 competitors. Her 8-year-old rescue dog, Max, is a blue heeler/border collie mix.

