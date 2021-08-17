Salida City Council will consider purchase of 611 Oak St. as the site of a new facility for the Salida Fire Department during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. today.
The property is 2.44 acres owned by Rusty and Tangie Granzella with a proposed sale price of $790,000. The property is not currently annexed into the city, nor is it connected to the city water system, and has a well on site.
In a memo to the council, City Administrator Drew Nelson said, “This site is an ideal location for a new fire station due to a variety of factors,” including that its location provides easy access to both downtown and U.S. 50, in an area “seeing a considerable amount of growth,” adjacent to property that will be the site of Crest Academy and new district offices for the Salida School District and large enough to fit the needs of the fire department.
In other business, council will hear first readings and set public hearings on two items.
The first is the application for a planned development overlay for the Chaffee County major impact review of the county’s property at 104 Crestone Ave.
The area is currently zoned R-1 single-family resident and is the location of the county administrative building, the courthouse, county sheriff’s office, jail, county dispatch and state patrol communications office.
The planned overlay would more closely reflect a C-1 commercial zone, as the city’s municipal code doesn’t currently have a zone for governmental buildings.
The second item is an ordinance to amend the municipal code regarding land use and development, to align with recent changes to family child care homes by state legislation that will take effect Sept. 8.
The state law requires municipalities and counties to treat family child care homes as residential property and states they “cannot impose regulations on family child care homes unless they apply to all residential properties.”
Council also has scheduled an executive session for the city clerk’s annual performance evaluation.
