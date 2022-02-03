Colorado Parks & Wildlife held two public meetings at the Scout Hut Tuesday to discuss the upcoming removal of the lowhead dam.
Rena Griggs, CPW water specialist, gave a presentation on the project. Griggs said the purpose of the meeting was to “inform people that we’re doing this.”
Bryan Johnson, hatchery manager, said there was no opposition to the project. Most of the questions asked at the meeting centered around the process for removal.
Multiple people who live near the site of the dam were present and voiced concern about the construction process.
Bidding for the project has not started yet, so full details about the timeline and effects of the removal were not available. Griggs said there was a possibility there might be another public meeting at a later date to inform the public of the details.
Tom Waters, park manager, said there was a possibility that section of the river would be closed for a period of time during construction, but specific details were unavailable.
He estimated the noise level from the construction would not be problematic for residents living nearby. He said CPW and the contractor will take steps to ensure the river is not polluted due to the project.
The removal of the dam is scheduled to start on Aug. 15, but Griggs said there was a possibility it could be pushed back to 2023.
