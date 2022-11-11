Voter turnout in Chaffee County was 74.44 percent for Tuesday’s mid-term election.
Of 15,785 active voters within the county, 11,731 cast a ballot.
Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell said Thursday the numbers are not final yet.
She and her staff have eight days to cure and process ballots, including those that might have been returned to boxes in other counties or were mailed in.
Some ballots are also held out of the preliminary count to run with others such as military ballots that may have arrived late. This is done to preserve voter anonymity.
Mitchell said the ballot return was slow to begin with but ended in a “mad dash” as almost 3,000 ballots were turned in on Tuesday.
She said about 450 people chose to vote in person among the three sites in Salida, Buena Vista and Poncha Springs.
The drive-through ballot drop-off in front of the Chaffee County Courthouse, which was staffed by bipartisan election judges, was a help in getting ballots processed quickly, Mitchell said.
After ballots were delivered, their bar code was scanned, the signature verified, the ballot was opened and judges separated the ballot from the security sleeve before they were transported to Chaffee County Fairgrounds for tabulation.
Mitchell said the staff stayed late, completing the last report at about 12:08 a.m. Wednesday.
Mitchell said there were no issues with assigned watchers.
“Some asked really great questions and we hope they will be election judges in the future,” she said.
Mitchell said final results of the election will be added to a new feature on the clerk and recorder’s website, which provides election results for the last 10 years.
She said the hope is that voters will be able to do their own audit of every election in the future.
