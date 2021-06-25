Chaffee County commissioners continued discussion of event permit applications for Seven Peaks Music Festival and Meet Me at the Creek Tuesday.
More discussion will take place at 9 a.m. June 30.
During the eight-hour meeting, commissioners heard staff reports, statements of concern and support from Buena Vista residents and statements from applicants. It was revealed that Live Nation has already sold more than 6,000 tickets to the Seven Peaks event, scheduled for Sept. 4-6.
Meet Me at the Creek, like Seven Peaks Festival, is intended by planners to take place at the Meadows, off CR 350.
Event planners requested amending the noise mitigation section of the resolution, limiting sound pressure levels to 50 decibels 160 feet from the stage.
Assistant County Attorney Miles Cottom said Meet Me at the Creek wanted the same limits as those imposed on Seven Peaks – 108 decibels.
Scott Stoughton, founder of Campout for the Cause and Bonfire Entertainment, the company behind the proposed event, spoke in favor of the amendment.
“As context, a faint conversation is 50 dbs and a moderate conversation between two people is 60 dbs. A loud conversation between two people is 70 dbs,” he said.
Meadows owner Jed Selby said, “The way that it’s written right now, presumably we would not be invited back next year and probably fined. I don’t know that there’s a way to successfully hold the event with the restrictions that are in there.”
Selby urged commissioners to grant an exemption from state law, which stipulates a 50-decibel sound limit at the property line of an event venue, based on partnerships with nonprofit entities.
“I don’t think anybody’s trying to get around the rules. I don’t think we’re trying to break the rules. There is an exception for music festivals, subject to an appropriate affiliation with a nonprofit,” he said.
“I’m not comfortable deviating from the state statute,” Commissioner Keith Baker said. “I would adhere to these requirements.”
Baker and Commissioner Greg Felt said they had made “a good faith effort” to ensure sound levels were limited to levels set by state law at the Meadows’ property lines in past events, although they admitted that they “didn’t quite get it right.”
Ultimately commissioners agreed state decibel limits were not appropriate for the sound board location 160 feet from the stage, but they did not agree to exempt Meet Me at the Creek from laws limiting sound at the venue’s property lines.
Stoughton attributed opposition to the event to “a few people that are disgruntled by a sound disruption a few days a year” and said the event would be “a hundred percent win for this community.”
“Are we trying to be honest with these decibel limits? Of course. Could we have not said anything and pulled this event off? Absolutely. Would the residents be disturbed by this? They’d be disturbed if I walked up there and dropped a pin,” he said.
“The whole point is to be transparent, respectful and mindful to the community. That is all we’re trying to be. And if this event or events aren’t something that the county wants as a whole, just let us know today, because it’s really stressful. This is a huge investment into Chaffee County for years to come,” he said.
Asked to speak more directly to the issue of the statute, Stoughton said, “It’s putting us in a really difficult position to do an event with noise that can’t be louder than a quiet conversation at the perimeter. That seems to me unrealistic.”
Commissioners opted to approve the resolution, amended to include language from the state noise abatement statute and a finding that they could not determine whether Meet Me at the Creek qualifies for an exemption.
Following lunch, Jon Roorda, Chaffee County planning manager, introduced the public hearing for Seven Peaks, projected to bring as many as 20,000 people to the Meadows for Labor Day weekend.
Roorda read from a June 16 staff report detailing the event’s proposed logistics, related regulations and known issues from similar events held in the past.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze and Chaffee County EMS Director Josh Hadley said they were prepared in the event the permit was approved and the festival confirmed.
Spezze said traffic was a concern, but that earlier ingress, delayed egress and staging at the rodeo grounds would be helpful mitigating factors. Mark Stacy, Chaffee County road and bridge superintendent, indicated a high level of readiness.
Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County public health director, reminded commissioners that “we’re very much still in a pandemic.” She said she was concerned about variants, waning vaccination rates, unknown immunity duration and young children remain unvaccinated.
Asked to comment on event capacities, Carlstrom said, “What would make me feel more comfortable is if we had a fully vaccinated event.”
More than 70 people joined the Zoom meeting when Live Nation representative Jim Reed spoke.
“All I’m really trying to do is pull forward the application that was approved for the 2020 event that did not take place,” he said.
Regarding traffic, Reed said problems in 2019 arose from execution rather than planning.
“I’ve spoken with Master Sgt. Schwartz; I’ve spoken with John Spezze as well. We liked the traffic plan we created. I have to do a better job executing,” he said.
Reed said Live Nation will learn from some 85 music festivals planned for this summer how event capacities and COVID-19 planning can be balanced.
He closed his comments by noting that nearly 10 percent of Chaffee County residents bought tickets to the 2019 festival.
Baker said the county’s current event capacity remains at 5,000 and asked Reed if he intended to emulate crowd controls similar to recent events at Madison Square Garden and Red Rocks.
Reed said that wouldn’t work for the Meadows.
“Andrea Carlstrom is absolutely right. The answer is vaccinations. We’re not going to do a fully vaccinated show, but the challenge that this community faces is ramping up vaccinations,” he said.
Commissioner Rusty Granzella asked Reed about 2019 ticket sales demographics.
“How many tickets have you sold so far?” Felt asked.
“A little over 6,000; 1,300 locally,” Reed said.”
“You know we have a 5,000-person event capacity, and you’ve already sold more tickets than that,” Felt asked.
“Yes,” Reed said.
“What the hell, Jim? Really. I mean, we’ve talked on the phone a few times. You know we’re at five. And then you come in and – at least, I had no warning – that you are expecting 12,500 approval. You’ve already sold more tickets than our rules allow now,” Felt said.
“We’ll either reach that point, or we’re not going to be able to do it anyway. There’s a ... uh, yeah, we’re at 6,000,” Reed said.
Felt said Live Nation’s promotions and sales prior to permit approval have created problems for the commissioners.
“People have called the attorney general’s office implying we’re in collusion with you, that we’re personally getting paid off. It’s really been quite a distraction and upsetting to be put in this position.
“This has damaged people’s faith in local government,” he said.
“I’m dismayed that people are suggesting that there’s anything that’s not above-board between our application and what’s going on with you folks. We know that we have to earn the permit. We’ve earned it three times, unanimously, and based on that knowledge, we thought ... we should be able to earn it again,” Reed said.
He said Live Nation refunded 25 million tickets last year, and refunds are a possibility, but the promotion and sales timeline was necessary for Live Nation’s production process.
“We had to do it. And I tried to keep you all as informed as I possibly could throughout the steps,” Reed said.
Baker said, “We’ve had completely open discussions about this, and you’ve always been honest with me. But I think the public needs to know that during the course of those conversations, I said your advertising materials, your marketing materials — all that stuff needs to say ‘pending local approval,’ or ‘planned,’ or some sort of caveat that made it clear that this wasn’t a done deal, that this hasn’t been approved,” he said.
Baker said he assumed Reed conveyed those messages to Live Nation staff, but “it looks like it’s already approved. It looks like we cut some sort of backroom deal.”
Baker said, “we’re trying to restore faith in government. Because that’s one of the big crises in this country right now, nobody trusts government anymore. Not at any level. Not at their local municipal level, not at their county level. And we’re doing what little we can here to start rebuilding that, from the ground up.”
He said citizens of Chaffee County, whether they support Seven Peaks or not, “want to make our own decisions. And when people feel like — and we feel like we’ve been painted into a corner and our hand is being forced – we don’t like that.”
Reed said tensions arising from premature promotions and sales were a “vast misunderstanding,” and suggestions of impropriety are “outrageous.”
“With respect to the marketing, it’s just marketing. People just want to see a logo and a date. They’re not interested in asterisks and a series of caveats. It was just marketing,” he said. He said it is common for permits to be granted after sales open, and the rules are different across the country from place to place.
“No one said ‘you cannot do that,’” Reed said.
Granzella said he understood where Reed was coming from as a businessman, but failure to disclose the lack of permit approval in early sales and promotion was omitting “a critical element.”
Baker brought the topic of conversation back to sound levels.
“I would take a different tack than Scotty did,” Reed said. “I think the state will recognize our relationship with our charitable partner. So I’ll have to follow state regulations, whatever those may be. I’m asking for you folks to give me a little more bump than what the state regulation is.
“The 55 sound level, we can’t produce a show at that level. And that’s what it is unless there’s a nonprofit attached,” Reed said.
“Ultimately, I think we’re in the same position that we were with Meet Me at the Creek,” Assistant County Attorney Daniel Tom said.
Nathan Jones kicked off public comments with a 20-minute slideshow presentation. Felt described Jones as representing an opposition group.
Jones contested Live Nation’s application on grounds of incompleteness, site unsuitability due to noise pollution, insufficient COVID-19 measures, effects on the character of the town of Buena Vista, degradation of the town’s infrastructure and traffic concerns.
Other public comments echoed concerns of noise and traffic.
Most of the 13 comments wanted the permit denied entirely, although some asked for stricter time and noise limits.
Robin Vega, one of three commenters supporting the events, submitted a petition with 270 signatures to commissioners prior to the meeting.
“While I do understand that there are inconveniences for some community members surrounding these events, I believe the benefits and ripple effects of positivity for this community and future generations far outweigh the negative impacts,” Vega said.
