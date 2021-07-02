Gov. Jared Polis announced that Stephanie Sharp of Parker is the winner of the fourth $1 million Colorado Comeback Cash Vaccine Drawing.
He also announced the next round of Comeback Cash Scholarship winners: Clara Smith, 17, of Berthoud, Bay Morrish, 17, of Nederland, Liza C. of Denver, Sula Schuyler, 13, of Denver and Nathan Reseigh, 15, of Boulder.
“Just for rolling up their sleeves and getting the free COVID-19 vaccine, these six individuals won big and are now not only protecting themselves but their friends and family,” Polis said in a press release.
Polis noted that there is still one more chance to win $1 million and 10 more chances to win a $50,000 scholarship.
Coloradans 18 and older who have received the vaccine will be automatically registered to win. The final winner will be announced July 7. Coloradans must be vaccinated by June 30 to qualify to win on July 7.
Younger Coloradans ages 12 to 17 are eligible for the Colorado Comeback Cash Scholarship drawing. Five eligible Coloradans will be randomly selected to win a $50,000 scholarship each week for two more weeks. Drawings for the Comeback Cash Scholarship will occur on Mondays and winners will be announced later in the week.
For more information visit ColoradoComebackCash.com and LaVacunaDelMillon.com.
In other pandemic-related action Monday, Polis extended an executive order temporarily suspending statutes to maintain eligibility for Medicaid and Children’s Basic Health Plan enrollees and to increase the Medicaid home health workforce and eliminate cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing and treatment for Medicaid enrollees. He also extended an executive order to expedite unemployment insurance claim processing to provide relief to Coloradans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
