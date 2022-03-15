Salida police officers arrested Kristin Kate Hill, 35, of Salida Feb. 28 on charges of operating an unregistered vehicle, operating an uninsured vehicle on a public roadway and driving a vehicle upon highway when license was restrained for express consent or alcohol. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Gregory James Hein, 54, Colorado Springs, was arrested Feb. 27 on two charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $700 bail.
Joshua Mark Holland, 30, Pocomoke, Maryland, was arrested Feb. 27 on a charge of felony aggravated menacing with a weapon. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Timothy Wade Barton Jr., 40, Salida, was arrested Feb. 26 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Matthew John Vargas, 32, Salida, was arrested Feb. 26 on charges of driving a vehicle when license revoked as an habitual offender and vehicle not equipped with tail lamps as required. He was held without bond.
Joren Michael Harford, 25, Florissant, was arrested Feb. 25 on charges of displaying expired number plates, driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jesse Richard Derke, 41, Buena Vista, was arrested Feb. 23 on charges of failing to present evidence of insurance upon request, number plate obstructed by a distorted, colored, smoked, tinted, scratched or dirty device and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was held without bond.
Scott Edward Millikin, 29, Salida, was arrested Feb. 21 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Emily Murrell, 27, Buena Vista, was arrested Feb. 20 on a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Michael Jason Cobb, 35, Saguache, was arrested Feb. 20 on charges of displaying a fictitious license plate, aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving a vehicle when license under restraint – revoked and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Karmen Cole, 33, Salida, was arrested Feb. 18 on a charge of violation of a protection order. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Nicholas Everett Fox, 24, Salida, was arrested Feb. 18 on charges of driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Charles Joseph Mitchell, 51, Salida, was arrested Feb. 18 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Jonathan Jacob Van Zonneveld, 36, Salida, was arrested Feb. 17 on a charge of violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Karl Alfred Kindgren, 68, Lafayette, was arrested Feb. 15 on charges of failure to stop as required at a stop sign at a through highway, driving on a highway with park lights when headlights required and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bond.
Robert Louis Spencer, 29, Salida, was arrested Feb. 12 on charges of third-degree simple assault, criminal mischief and domestic violence. He was held without bond.
Andrea Skyler Bettencourt, 35, Salida, was arrested Feb. 12 on charges of third-degree simple assault and domestic violence. She was held without bond.
Cynthia J. Crooks, 59, Salida was arrested Feb. 11 on charges of domestic violence, harassment with strikes, shoves and kicks and violation on a protection order. She was held without bond.
Rupesh Singh, 40, Salida, was arrested Feb. 9 on a charge of unlawful sexual contact. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Reed R. Last, 39, Salida, was arrested Feb. 8 on charges of driving a vehicle when license was restrained for express consent or alcohol. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Kelly Jay Rounsaville, 53, Salida, was arrested Feb. 8 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Cathy Ann Malone, 61, Salida, was arrested Feb. 8 on charges of displaying a fictitious license plate, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft. She was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Joshua Darrell Frye, 50, Salida, was arrested Feb. 7 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Timothy Wade Barton Jr., 40, Salida, was arrested Feb. 7 on charges of domestic violence and harassment with strikes, shoves and kicks. He was held without bond.
Richard Levern King, 55, Howard, was arrested Feb. 6 on charges of driving a vehicle on a highway when license was restrained for express consent or alcohol, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both, failure to present evidence of insurance upon request, flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice and driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Jonathan Jacob Van Zonneveld, 36, Salida, was arrested Feb. 5 on a charge of misdemeanor fourth-degree arson. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Shawn Alexander Warner-Casias, 28, Salida, was arrested Feb. 4 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty and violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Troy Jim Bartley, 39, Colorado Springs, was arrested Feb. 4 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
