U.S. equities ended down Thursday.
All sectors declined, with information technology stocks suffering the steepest losses.
Facebook announced it will not allow new political ads in the week preceding the U.S. Presidential election, in an attempt to mitigate risks associated with possible civil unrest.
U.S. Treasury prices and interest rates were little changed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with almost 1 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold fell $6.20 to $1,938.50, and crude oil prices fell $.18 to $41.33 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is little changed at 1.36 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield also changed little, closing at 0.63 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.